Military: PVT Lucas Svoboda

PVT Lucas Svoboda will complete the first three phases of military police training at the 787th Military Police Battalion -- Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, in August.

PVT Svoboda will return to complete his senior year at Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood, where he is active in the football and wrestling programs.

After graduation, PVT Svoboda will return to Fort Leonard Wood to complete the final phases of U.S. Military Police Training. PVT Svoboda is from Cottonwood and is the son of Rock Svoboda and brother of Isaac Svoboda, both of Cottonwood.