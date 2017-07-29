Tim McClellan brings Jerome center stage

The walls of Tim McClellan’s Cottonwood garage are decorated with framed black-and-white photos, one of which is of him and friends on motorcycles outside The Spirit Room in Jerome. McClellan is the man bringing Jerome into the spotlight on the DIY Network with his new show “Boomtown Builder,” the pilot of which aired Tuesday. In the pilot, he remodeled Jerome Police Chief Allen Muma and former nurse Jackie Muma’s historic home, complete with handmade custom furniture.

Born in Florida and raised in West Virginia, McClellan fell in love with Arizona through reading Louie L’Amour novels during his childhood and swore he would move to Arizona to become a mountain man. While he learned soon after arriving to the state at age 18 that mountain men are few and far between these days, McClellan has become a pioneer in his own way through furniture-crafting.

A fan-favorite on Ellen’s Furniture Design Challenge (despite a controversial ending that resulted in his win being disqualified) McClellan has been building furniture for over 25 years.

Old West meets modern day

Through all of McClellan’s art, whether it be furniture, rusty pickup trucks or remodeled homes, there is a respect for the Old West embedded in the modern upgrades.

“I love the old world. What brought me to Arizona is the history and flavor of yesteryear. That’s what I love about the pick-up trucks and cars, there’s so much beauty and charm and character in the old-world styling, and we’ve lost a lot of that today in modern cars and modern homes,” McClellan said. “I respect that, I love that, but at the same time I love thinking outside the box and doing really cool, artistic modern takes.”

McClellan’s furniture design utilizes wood sourced from found materials such as collapsing barns where the materials would have been thrown away. The wood is given a second life as rustic pieces.

“What motivated me originally to design furniture from found materials was more economic, as opposed to some kind of altruistic save-the-planet thing,” said McClellan. “What was fulfilling was I could make something extraordinary out of somebody else’s trash. I could find a way to feed myself and pay my mortgage, and at the same time it was ecologically and environmentally, logically sound. It was like a win-win situation.”

Boomtown builder

While McClellan is well-versed as a designer and builder, working a wide array of trades on camera was a new experience.

“It was five weeks of doing the makeover on the house. We filmed the entire process which was not usual, I’m not used to that part of it, having cameras there during the victories and the failures. When we’ve made mistakes, the cameras are still there to capture those mistakes. But it was good. It was fun. I’ve done a lot of interviews and television and what not, and so I’m not uncomfortable or nervous [on camera.]”

McClellan acknowledges that Jerome’s history should be preserved, but also explains that the structure of the buildings in Jerome weren’t built to last 100 years as Old West boomtowns were built as quickly and inexpensively as possible.

“Some of these structures don’t have much of a character or history or provenance of an American West that needs to be saved because they were literally wood shacks. Other ones, like the one we worked with on the show, had a relatively decent structure,” McClellan said. “This one had three stories and it had wrap-around porches so it has a prairie look to it style-wise. I didn’t want to alter or affect that part of its history, it’s kind of like an iconic structure in Jerome.”

Cowboy Customs

McClellan is well-known for his 25 years in furniture design but also has another passion project – upgrading custom pickup trucks in his business “Cowboy Customs.” The truck he is currently working on in his Cottonwood garage was once red, but has degraded into a rusty brown. McClellan doesn’t plan on painting over the aging surface. He has added a custom steering wheel and plans on installing wood flooring.

“I had a furniture customer ask me if I would build them a custom pickup truck. That’s what started my love affair with Cowboy Customs and the idea of customizing pickup trucks. I take all those years of furniture design, leatherwork, steelwork, woodwork, and I put them into a truck,” McClellan said. “Now I get to make furniture that rolls around.”

Much like crafting new furniture from the old, McClellan puts together restored trucks from the broken.

“I go find these old vehicles that are junk, and I mix them with other junk vehicles and I take all the parts out and put them together to make something of value, something that people would want and works well. And it’s just kind of my calling, is to repurpose materials,” McClellan said.

What lies ahead

McClellan and his wife, Erika Roberts, look forward to where the future may carry them. Roberts says she is “99-percent sure” the pilot will be picked up for a full 13-episode season. If so, then the two will be seeking homes in the Jerome, Clarkdale and Cottonwood areas from before the 1930s and earlier to remodel.

McClellan does not plan on quitting the physical labor of his multitude of crafts.

“I don’t look toward getting to some kind of stardom level of celebrity where I don’t have to build and make things anymore. That’s what I’m going to do the rest of my life. But, what I did discover along the way is that I like to design something from a concept and I like to build it. I like to fabricate it and build it with my own hands, and then as importantly I like to tell the story of that thing that I built,” McClellan said.

“This opportunity for me on camera is I get to transform a space, work in a space, and put my ideas into reality and bring them into this world. But I also get to do it in front of a huge audience and I get to tell a story. For me this is like the dream come true,” McClellan said.