Calavera Latin-inspired bar & grill opens in Cottonwood

Founded by Joao Mina -- the same man who brought the Verde Valley Vaqueros in Jerome -- Calavera Latin-Inspired Bar & Grill, 747 N. Main St. in Cottonwood, is now open.

Bringing Latin flavors and family fun to Cottonwood, Calavera presents exquisite Mexican food including bountiful burritos, fresh salads (like the West Coast Mango Salad), and innovative takes on tacos such as the Mango & Fish Tacos and the Pineapple & Pork Tacos.

Luis Yanez, who managed Vaqueros for 2 ½ years brings his culinary creativity to Calavera. Utilizing locally grown produce for family farms in Camp Verde which use no pesticides and manufactured chemicals, Mr. Yanez will bring the freshest of flavors to Cottonwood. By supporting family farms, Mr. Yanez is showing one more way he keeps his dollars local to benefit the economy of the Verde Valley.

Working together, Mr. Mina and Mr. Yanez have created a restaurant which will be the best sports bar in Cottonwood and the most family-friendly restaurant in the Verde Valley.

With a regulation pool table, a stuffed toy grab-it game, a sound system which is the envy of every audiophile, Calavera is restaurant where families can enjoy time together, eat a delicious meal, play a game of pool -- or watch sports on the huge flat screen TV.

To serve its late night clients, Calavera will be open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and Friday and Saturday until midnight. While the kitchen will close 1 hour prior to closing time, appetizers will be available all evening.

As part of the newest trend in restaurants -- space sharing -- Huevos, a morning eatery, will be open 5:30-11 a.m. each day while Calavera will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Sunday to Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday).

Huevos CEO (Culinary Executive Officer) Rafael Rosas, Jr. focuses his menu for locovores—people who love to eat locally grown, pesticide-free produce so that they can savor the freshest breakfasts in town!

Offering everything from the Ultimate Breakfast Bowl (layers of delicious roasted potatoes, yummy buttered ham, a fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit, two orange-infused sausage links, two eggs any style, two coffee-rubbed bacon strips, smothered in sausage gravy made daily and topped with green onions) to a Huevos Rancheros (two eggs any style nestled into a bed of cilantro-infused black beans, smothered with pork chorizo, mild green chili salsa, spiked with corn tortilla chips, topped with fresh avocado and queso fresco), Huevos brings you the best of world’s breakfasts.

Rafael Rosas, Jr. proudly served America in the U.S. Army. There, his culinary prowess, won him the assignment to be chef for generals -- where he honed his ability to create delicious, innovative breakfasts. Mr. Rosas owns Huevos in Sedona where he has been regaling locals and visitors alike with his exceptional breakfasts at reasonable prices. Now, he opens a second restaurant and brings his culinary creativity to Cottonwood.

If You Go ....

• What: Calavera Latin-Inspired Bar & Grill

• Where: 747 N. Main St., Cottonwood

• When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Sunday to Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday)

• What: Huevos, A Breakfast Eatery, 747 N. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326

• When: 5:30-11 a.m.