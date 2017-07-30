Sedona Creative Gateways presents Noegenesis: Art as Information

Artists communicate through their work. They share their inspiration, their experiences, their insight and feelings in response to the world around them.

Each piece shares their creator’s unique voice but even more fascinating is the responding dialogue that the original piece evokes in viewers. Our response to artwork is visceral and personal.

The artist is speaking through their piece, we are listening to their voice in our response. Underneath this response lies the unspoken connection between the viewer and the artist that created the piece. In August, Creative Gateways celebrates this connection with “Noegenesis: Art As Information.”

For Michael and Sumati Colpitts artwork is about sharing joy. Their work holds a living, breathing presence and it is their wish that people are able to take the energy and intention that it is imbued with into their home. Creating in clay is their passion and their pieces, both solo and collaborative, reflect that passion.

Michael also translates his inner vision into vibrant abstract mixed media paintings. A devout meditator his pieces are awash with color and light and contain a profound sense of musicality and movement and yet still call the viewer to stillness.

Meg Munro refers to her painting as food for her soul. She says, “Making my art has been directly proportionate to finding my voice.” She works exclusively in watercolor producing richly intricate work.

Known for her signature glowing images, she uses an underpainting technique that produces an almost stained glass effect. Spirituality, healing and the connection of art with the divine intertwine in her pieces which are a reflection of her own journey. Her hope is that viewers will be inspired to reclaim their connection with the nurturing energy that surrounds us.

Terry Israelson’s work spans a multitude of mediums. As a woodworker, he was much in demand and renowned for his intricate work. An ever-evolving artist he has embraced the surprises of his new love: working in glass.

He takes inspiration from the world around him, from the unexpected and wants his work to evoke the same sense of playful inspiration that he personally experiences.

His pieces have an organic feel with mysterious names removing a preconceived notion that the meaning of the piece is derivative of the title. From his point of view this allows his collectors to use their imagination to flow into the piece unfettered.

Pilisa Rainbow Lady’s work expresses her multi-dimensional approach to life. Born deeply sensitive to the different layers of reality, her voice reflects the profound nature of her experiences. She has worked across multiple mediums but, in fused glass, found the ideal way to express her inner vision.

Like many of the artists at Creative Gateways she draws insight and imagery from the world around her and then translates that into glass. For example, her piece “Dark Highways” came from seeing an old truck along the side of the road while she was driving.

The public is invited to join Creative Gateways for an opening reception for Noegenesis: Art as information on Friday, August 4, from 5-8pm during 1st Friday in the Galleries.

Creative Gateways is an artist’s collective and public gallery space in Sedona, Arizona. It’s working studios are open to all and visitors are welcome to drop in at any time to meet the artists and engage in the creative process.

Creative Gateways is located at 45 Birch Blvd. in Sedona. For more information, visit www.creativegateways.com; 928-862-4440