The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premieres of “Dean” (starring Academy Award-winner Kevin Kline and Mary Steenburgen) and “The Wedding Plan” showing Aug. 4-9 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

DEAN

Writer/Director/Comedian Demetri Martin stars alongside Academy Award-winner Kevin Kline in this comedic and heartfelt tale about a father and son coming to terms with love, loss and everything in between.

Dean (Martin) is an illustrator whose unwillingness to deal with the recent death of his mother means escaping his hometown of New York for an interview with an ad agency in Los Angeles. His retired engineer dad Robert (Kline) takes a more regimented approach to grief, including putting the family home up for sale.

Both father and son set out on their own paths to find a new normal as unexpected circumstances and potential new love interests threaten to thwart all plans.

“Dean” also stars Mary Steenburgen, Gillian Jacobs, Reid Scott and Peter Scolari.

“Acted to perfection by Kline and Steenburgen. ‘Dean’ is a film of rare wit and touching gravity … an exhilarating gift.” — Peter Travers, Rolling Stone

“A funny, heartfelt comedy.” — Pete Hammond, Deadline

“Dean” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 4-9. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Aug. 4, 5 and 7; and 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 8 and 9.

THE WEDDING PLAN

30 days. 1 wedding. No groom. All she needs is a little faith.

At 32, Michal is finally looking forward to the comfort and security of marriage, when she is blindsided by her fiancé’s decision to call off the wedding with only a month’s notice. Unwilling to return to a lonely single life, Michal decides to put her trust in fate and continue with her wedding plans, believing Mr. Right will appear by her chosen date.

Confident she will find a match made in heaven, she books a venue, sends out invitations and buys a wedding dress, as her skeptical mother and sister look on with trepidation.

During Michal’s month-long search for a spouse, she enlists the help of two different matchmakers, goes on a series of disastrous blind dates and finds an unexpected connection with a charming but utterly unsuitable pop star — all while dismissing pleas by concerned friends and family members that she reconsider her risky plan.

As the day of the ceremony grows closer and no suitor appears, Michal puts everything on the line to find happiness.

“The Wedding Plan” is getting rave reviews from critics around the world. It is a Critics’ Pick with The New York Times, and it garnered a rousing four-star review from the San Francisco Chronicle.

“A poignant and funny, smart and unexpected film … celebrates the pursuit of love.” — Film Comment

“A fun, engaging comedy!” — The Jerusalem Post

“The Wedding Plan” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 4-9. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Aug. 4, 6 and 7; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 8 and 9.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.