The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a one-night only special premiere of the award-winning new documentary “In Pursuit of Silence” on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“In Pursuit of Silence” is a meditative exploration of silence and the impact of noise on our lives. The film takes us on an immersive cinematic journey around the globe — from a traditional tea ceremony in Kyoto, to the streets of Mumbai, the loudest city on the planet — and inspires us to both experience silence and celebrate the wonders of our world.

“‘In Pursuit of Silence’ is a meditative film that I also consider a piece of devotional work about a subject that many have tried to encapsulate in some form or another for ages,” said director Patrick Shen. “Rather than encapsulate we’ve tried in a sense to free it, paying homage to the ineffable qualities of silence.”

“The film was shot and edited in a way that mimics our experience of the world when we are still. The overall rhythm of the film was carefully crafted with the human metabolism in mind,” added Shen. “Ultimately, I hope that the film challenges audiences to slow down and on some level make the world new again for them.”

Production of “In Pursuit of Silence” took place in 8 countries (USA, Japan, UK, Germany, Belgium, China, Taiwan, India) over 2 years.

Highlights from the production include filming in the anechoic chamber at Orfield Labs in Minneapolis (the Quietest Place on Earth), festival season in Mumbai (the loudest city in the world), Alaska’s Denali National Park, a tea ceremony at the famous Urasenke Tea House in Kyoto, schools suffering under the elevated train in New York City, inside BMW’s “sound cathedral”, Trappist and Zen monasteries, and the “silent walker” who walked across America under a vow of silence.

“In Pursuit of Silence” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.