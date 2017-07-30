The Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery will feature the work of Christy Fisher during Art Walk on August 5.

Her show titled “Off the Wall” will feature her clothing and accessory designs as well as her unique “photographix” collection.

Christy’s limited edition artwear is created by hand in her studio in Jerome from fabric that is destined for the landfills of Los Angeles.

She recycles hundred of yards of castoffs from mills in a process she calls “fabric rescue”- driving to L.A. bringing back 300-400 yards, washing, dyeing and printing -- then cutting and sewing each piece into great new designs. “Saving the planet one skirt at a time...”

Her jewelry is created from recycled glass and metals.

Both her clothing and jewelry have been featured in many publications as well as carried in the Smithsonian and the Museum of Modern Art Gift shops.

Her new Photographix series are framed pieces that start with original photographs printed on fabric then hand dyed and colored.

Christy is an active part of the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra and they will be providing the entertainment for the evening.