Camp Verde softball dominates regional awards

After another deep postseason run, Camp Verde High softball received lots of recognition.

Freshman pitcher Jacy Finley and Kayla Hackett were All-Conference second team and senior Madison Johnson was honorable mention All-2A after Camp Verde’s run to the semifinals.

Hackett, who was also honorable mention All-Conference in basketball, hit .568, had an on base percentage of .657, 31 RBIs and 41 runs for the 20-9 Cowboys. Finley won 16 games, had a 2.43 ERA, 165 strike outs in 118 innings and held her opponents to a .188 batting average.

Camp Verde head coach Henry Smith won region coach of the year. He has was region or section coach of the year four times since becoming Camp Verde’s head coach in 2014.

Hackett won region player of the year and senior Tiauna Day won region defensive player of the year.

Finley, Johnson and Hackett were all first team All-Central Region, along with junior Jade Oium and senior Amber Dodge. Sedona Red Rock’s Natalie Monge, who plays travel ball for Juggernaut Softball in Camp Verde, was also first team.

Day, freshman Jordyn Cowsert and sophomore Tyra Smith were second team all-region.

Camp Verde won the region with a 9-1 2A Central record and an 11-2 conference mark.

Junior Serenity Garcia, senior Amanda Punkoney and sophomore Miranda Sharp were honorable mention, bringing the total of Cowboys honored by the Central Region to 12.