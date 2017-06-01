Commentary: John Wooden said it best: ‘I’m glad I was a teacher’

Editor’s Note: This commentary is the text to the speech given by Mingus Union High School teacher Mike Westcott at the 2017 Yavapai Co Ed Foundation Teacher of the Year banquet. Mr. Westcott was the 2016 Yavapai Co Ed Foundation Teacher of the Year.

I would first like to thank the Yavapai County Education Foundation and its board members, especially the Teacher of the Year committee and chair Cindy Daniels and the interview team responsible for my award last year and the work done to bring us such a fine group of finalists this year.

Thank you as well to all the corporate sponsors for their generous donations in support of the teacher of the year program and YCEF. I would also like to express my appreciation for the county supervisors in attendance and Congressman Paul Gosar, who made the receipt of my award particularly gratifying.

I would also like to thank my family and especially my wife Joni for the support and willingness to listen and offer feedback throughout my career. You will never know how much that has meant to me.

Congratulations to this year’s teacher of the year nominees and finalists and their friends and families and to all the school administrators who have nominated and supported the excellence in instruction so evidenced by this year’s group of finalists.

It has been an honor to represent Yavapai County as the 2016 teacher of the year and I am forever grateful to my current administrative team as well as my past principals, colleagues and mentors. I can’t thank enough my current and former students who, I am convinced, taught me much more than I taught them.

An award like this prompts much reflection, and I would describe the last year as one during which I thought much about my career and how some things never change. Certainly the job looks somewhat different than it did when I began.

From chalkboards to smartboards, from the rarity of a student owning a scientific calculator to smartphones, and the fact that students do think and interact with their world differently than they did 30 years ago. What else has changed since I started teaching? Well, I assure you I had hair!

Seriously, though, teaching is still about the same things; it is about assisting discovery on the part of our students. It is about playing a vital role in the development of an electorate that thinks critically and analytically about the issues facing our state, our society at large and the planet.

It’s about those of us involved in education creating partnerships which facilitate student learning to the highest degree possible.

Just last week I spoke with prospective teachers who reside in Yavapai County and discussed with them the healthy “preoccupation with failure” that I believe we must all espouse. As teachers and school systems we must monitor, intervene and emphasize this preoccupation in ways that make failure unacceptable.

Upon further reflection I have noted something I discovered after just a few years of teaching; the job does not get easier from year to year and probably shouldn’t!

The persistence and often the sheer force of will necessary to be a successful teacher ensure the demanding nature of the career, notwithstanding the powerful external forces that exert themselves on our educational system in ways that demand accountability.

After having spent another academic year devoting part of my day to instructional coaching and evaluation of my fellow teachers, I am confident that we are up to these demands.

I have witnessed excellence, introspection, and an extreme desire on the part of my colleagues to make students successful and I have the utmost respect for my fellow teachers and administrators who have committed themselves to a career in education. My youngest daughter will soon join our ranks and I could not be more proud.

In what is likely my final year of classroom teaching and in the hope that I will continue to have the opportunity to work with teachers and students, questions remain; did I perform better than last year? Were my students as successful as they could have been? Did I advocate for the profession as much as possible? Did I differentiate instruction for my students in ways that allowed all to achieve to their maximum potential?

There are unanswered questions we all must consider, but for us as educators there should be questions we know the answer to unequivocally; did I give it all I had each and every day and put student success as the primary goal? Did I walk into that classroom and sometimes have to drag those students kicking and screaming towards success? Was I open to constructive critique and did I honestly and frequently reflect upon my practices? The answer to these questions should be a resounding yes!

Thank you again for all of those responsible for any success that I have had, to the Yavapai County Education Foundation and congratulations to all of this year’s nominees and finalists.

As a final thought, I would like to leave you with a quote from the renowned basketball coach, John Wooden. Though Wooden was known for his way with words, my favorite quote of his ... is perhaps his simplest;

“I’m glad I was a teacher.”