Missoula Children’s Theater coming to Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – Its proper title is Travels into Several Remote Nations of the World. In Four Parts. By Lemuel Gulliver, First a Surgeon, and then a Captain of Several Ships.

Over the next week, the children who will audition for, rehearse, then perform Gulliver’s Travels will scarcely have enough time to learn the play’s original title.

But as with each year that the Missoula Children’s Theater comes to Camp Verde, somewhere between 50 and 100 young actors and actresses will go from “hello, director” to the bright lights in five days.

Culminating with 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances Saturday, June 17 at the Philip England Center for the Performing Arts, the Missoula Children’s Theater will hold auditions at the England Center from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, June 12.

This year, Camp Verde residents Stephanie King and Teddy Armstrong will work with Missoula Children’s Theater to coordinate the production in Camp Verde. Though in their third year helping with the production, Armstrong says that it has been a “gradual passing of the baton from Helen Freeman, who ran it for over 20 years.

“It takes time to learn how to run the event, so before the three years of running it, I was under Helen’s apprentice for two years before that,” Armstrong says.

Both Armstrong and King have children who have participated in Missoula Children’s Theater. King, a second grade teacher at Camp Verde Elementary School, says she’s pleased with how Missoula “so quickly gets the children ready for the performances.”

“I’m impressed each year with how professional the troupe is, so friendly and so good with the kids,” King says. “We’re grateful that they come out here every year, and it’s free [for the children to participate].”

Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for children and $18 for families.

Missoula Children’s Theater’s two performances of Gulliver’s Travels are sponsored by the Camp Verde Children’s Theatre and the Camp Verde Unified School District Elementary Site Council.

Auditions are open to local students entering grades 1 through 12. Children interested in auditioning are required to be on time Monday at 9 a.m. and must stay the full two hours for auditions.

For more information call Teddy Armstrong at 928-592-7815