What's Happening: June 2, 2017

Clarkdale’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July

Mark your calendar for Tuesday, July 4th, for Clarkdale’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July. The festivities kick off at 7 a.m. in the Clarkdale Town Park located at 1001 Main Street, Clarkdale, Arizona, and will conclude at 11 a.m. Clarkdale will offer the traditional Independence Day activities throughout the morning. You’ll want to make sure you get to the park early so you don’t miss any of the special activities.

The event begins at 7 a.m. with the raising of the Colors presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7400 and the welcome address by Mayor Doug Von Gausig. Directly thereafter, enjoy the acoustic sounds of Marie Jarreau and Mark Fabritz at the gazebo until 9 a.m.

The pancake breakfast will be 7am-9am and is hosted by the Clarkdale Police Department and Verde Valley Fire District. Cost for the breakfast is $5 for adults and $4 for 12 years and under. Credit and debit cards will be accepted.

The accustomed 4th of July event activities will take place - beginning at 7:30 a.m. the Verde Valley Fire District will offer free fire truck rides on the antique Parade Fire Truck and the Clarkdale Historical Society & Museum will be offering the traditional ice cream social! At 8 a.m. the children’s carnival games hosted and sponsored by the Clarkdale-Jerome School will open for service and at 9:30am the Cottonwood Community Band will perform their annual patriotic concert. At 10:30 a.m. the winners of the annual 4th of July Kids’ Parade will be announced and presented at the gazebo.

The annual Kids’ Parade will start at 9 a.m. beginning at the Clarkdale-Jerome School. Prizes will be issued for: Best Decorated Pet, Best Decorated Bicycle, Best Decorated Wagon, Most Patriotic, and Most Original. Those interested in participating must register beginning at 8:15 a.m. at the Clarkdale-Jerome School. There is no pre-registration prior to the day of the event nor a cost to enter. The parade is limited to children age sixteen years and under. Parade rules and registration forms are available online at: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov/Old_Fashioned_Fourth_of_July.htm. Please review the Parade Rules so that you’re not turned away at registration. The parade route will head down Main Street and turn at Town Hall. Additional seating for observers will be available along the business fronts on Main Street.

The Town of Clarkdale is seeking volunteers to assist with the event. There are various tasks and time commitments ranging from 1.5 hours through 6.5 hours of service. The list of volunteer opportunities are available on the Town’s website.

10’ x 10’ vending spaces are available. The fee for a vendor space is $15 with a current Clarkdale Business License. For an additional $5 you can purchase a one day business license to participate. The deadline to secure a permit and space is Monday, June 26th.

If you would like to secure a vendor space, would like to volunteer or find out more on Clarkdale’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July contact Clarkdale Community Services at 928-639-2460, email joni.westcott@clarkdale.az.gov or visit the town’s website: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov/Old_Fashioned_Fourth_of_July.htm.

‘Your Health and Your Insurance’ June 14

Northern Arizona Healthcare will present a free forum, “Your Health and Your Insurance” at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at Verde Valley Medical Center, Conference Rooms B and C, 269 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood.

Attend a forum to learn how your health insurance works. An NAH patient advocate will help you:

Understand your health insurance.

Ask the right questions before seeking medical treatment.

Debunk healthcare billing myths; and know the difference between deductibles.

The forum will include Q&A time, so please bring your questions.

R.S.V.P. is encouraged, but not required. To R.S.V.P., please call Julie Kuhns at 928-213-6674 or email Julie.Kuhns@NAHealth.com.

For more information on Northern Arizona Healthcare programs and services, visit NAHealth.com. “Like” NAH at Facebook.com/NorthernArizonaHealthcare.

‘Madams, Moonshiners, Murder and Mayhem’ lecture at library

Join local author Peggy Hicks in the Cottonwood Public Library Meeting Room B on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for a presentation entitled Madams, Moonshiners, Murder and Mayhem as she presents some of the more sinister history of Jerome, Arizona. This is a special presentation for the Adult Summer Reading Program.

Jerome’s glory days were packed with hard rock miners, bootleggers, dope peddlers, crooked bureaucrats, and prostitutes. The town was so filled with vice that in 1903 the New York Sun’s newspaper dubbed Jerome as the “Wickedest Town in the West.” With all this dangerous living, tragic deaths were sure to follow. People died in mining accidents, gunfights, opium overdoses, alcoholism and murder, along with a number of other unnatural events. With its violent past, it comes as no surprise that this “Ghost City” on the hill is purportedly filled with wandering spirits. Included in her presentation will be some very interesting relics and antiques from that time period which are currently on display in one of the Library’s display cases. This lecture is free and open to the public. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Learn more about Catholic Faith

Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish will begin sessions starting on June 15th at 6:30pm and on June 18th after the 9am Mass for all adults who would like to continue their faith journey through Sacred Scripture Study and/or to become an active member of the Roman Catholic Church. Come join us for a Spirit-filled new life. Please contact the Parish Office at 634-2933 or email Janis Cassiere at 1943warbaby@gmail.com for more information.

Reservations now accepted for Historic Clear Creek Church

The Camp Verde Historical Society is accepting reservations for use of the Historic Clear Creek Church. The church is is an ideal venue for weddings, memorials and family gatherings. Construction of the church began in 1898 with limestone quarried from the nearby White Hills. The structure was finished and dedicated in 1903. It was the only church in the Verde Valley at that time.

Information and applications for the use of the church can be obtained at the Camp Verde Historical Society Museum/Visitor’s Center located in Historic Downtown Camp Verde, 435 S. Main Street, Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or call 928-567-9560 during business hours.

Artist call for 2017 Experimental Water Media Exhibition

Artist Opportunity: Northern Arizona Watercolor Society invites artists to submit entries for the 2017 Experimental Water Media Exhibition which may be 2 or 3 dimensional with emphasis on the artist’s concept of innovation. Entries may be submitted June 1 - Sept. 9. Exhibition dates Nov 3 – 13. Please find Fall Prospectus at http://www.naws-az.org.l or contact Jeanne Jones 928-301-6375 or hjwjones@yahoo.com

Maker Fun Factory Vacation Bible School

A summer kids’ event called Maker Fun Factory will be hosted at Calvary Chapel of Camp Verde June 19-23rd, 2017, 8:30am-11:30am. At Maker Fun Factory, kids discover that God made them—and for a purpose! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with the Funshop Finale that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned.

Maker Fun Factory is for kids 4 years old through 6th grade and will run from 8:30am – 11:30am. Children may pre-registered by calling the church at 928.567.2171. Calvary Chapel Camp Verde: 514 S. Main Street, Camp Verde

Blair Henry on Capitalism, Socialism, Communism

According to Blair Henry, featured speaker at the League of Women Voters Philosophy and Politics Series on June 8, “For a long time now, we Americans have been subjected to demonization of capitalism, socialism and/or communism without any real understanding of what they really are, how they really work, or how relevant they are today. Once distinguished in theory and in practice, we have much more freedom in understanding the terms, what they really mean, and how irrelevant they are today.”

The presentation and discussion will take place at the Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Rd, Sedona, on Thursday, June 8, 6-7:30PM. The program is free and open to the public.

Blair Henry is a former Seattle corporate and prosecuting attorney, mediator and graduate school professor. He lives in the Village of Oak Creek and is the Founder and Executive Director of ThePeoplesConvention.org which is a neutral, nonpartisan, 501c3 non-profit organization providing the American people with the opportunity to exercise their previously unexercised constitutional right to hold their own nonpartisan convention, explore proposals addressing their concerns, and forward highly popular proposals to the state legislatures for approval as amendments to their federal and state constitutions.

Philosophy and Politics is a bi-monthly program of the League of Women Voters launched during this “Year of Civic Engagement.” Speakers address political issues from a philosophical point of view. Previous topics have included “The Goodness of Government: A Justication for the State,” and “Wealth and Inequality.”

For information contact Barbara Litrell 649-0135, blitrell@aol.com.

Seeking volunteers for Mounted Unit Search and Rescue

The Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team’s (YCSRT) Mounted Unit is looking for experienced equestrians who own a trailer and well-trained horse.

Applicants will undergo background checks and attend the Basic Search and Rescue Academy. The Mounted unit holds monthly meetings and/or trainings which include beginner through advanced GPS use, map reading, first aid, wilderness survival, tracking and many other facets of search and rescue. For more information please go on line to YCSRT.org or contact Craig Stevens, Mounted Unit manager at (928) 300-2723 or by email craigstevens224@gmail.com

Be part of the expansion of Camp Verde OLLI

Looking to volunteer and make a difference in your community?

Be part of the expansion of Camp Verde OLLI. As little as an hour a week helps with promotion (e.g., creating news items, putting up flyers, posting on social media,) finding facilitators and volunteers, periodic help with receptions, and more. Meet outstanding and interesting people and have fun doing it.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute offers a wide variety of events for seasoned adults who enjoy connecting with others and who like learning for the joy of it. There are 120 lifelong learning programs on university and college campuses across the country; Camp Verde’s program is affiliated with the Yavapai College.

To get onboard or for more info, contact: Honey Rubin at 404.626.5535 or honeyrubin@mindspring.com.

Free fishing day Saturday at Dead Horse Park

You can fish Arizona waters for free this Saturday, making this an ideal time to take the family out for some fun and relaxing outdoor recreation. Arizona’s Free Fishing Day will be celebrated on June 3 this year as part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 3-11.

This Saturday, no fishing licenses are required for persons fishing any public waters in Arizona. This comes at a time when the Arizona Game and Fish Department is stocking an extra quarter-million bass, trout and sunfish statewide through June.

Remember that bag limits and other fishing regulations are in full effect and must be observed on Free Fishing Days. Kids under the age of 10 can fish for free all year long in Arizona, so this special fishing license exemption day means that the older kids and parents get a free pass for the day. Try fishing -- you’ll like it!

AZGFD will also sponsor some free fishing day clinics/events to give people the opportunity to try out this fun, family-oriented pastime. Loaner fishing rods, bait and instruction are provided for free at most of these venues. Bait is provided and loaner rods are available for fishing events.

Times and locations of the events are:

Saturday, June 3:

Lake Pleasant Regional Park, 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. There is a $6 vehicle park entrance fee. See more details.

Woodland Lake, Pinetop, 8 a.m.- noon

Goldwater Lake, Prescott, 9-1 p.m. As part of the National Free Fishing Day, the Arizona Game and Fish Department is planning this First Fish Family Fishing Event. For more information, please call the AZGFD Kingman Office at 928-692-7700 or the Sport Fishing Education Program at (623) 236-7240. Use #FirstFishPrescott.

Dead Horse Ranch State Park lagoons, 675 Dead Horse Ranch Rd., Cottonwood, 8 a.m. - noon. Catfish will be stocked prior to this Verde Valley Fishing Fun Day. For more information, contact the park 928-634-5283.

Fishing for Smiles at Dunton Ranch Pond, off Fort Rock exit on I-40, 7 a.m. – noon

Garret Tank near Seligman, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kaibab Lake near Williams, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.