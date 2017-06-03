Board members name Marat Shkandin as interim president for Old Town Association

COTTONWOOD – Marat Shkandin is the interim president of the Old Town Association.

Current president and owner of Bootleggers Beer Club, Mike Anderson, was arrested May 11 on charges of aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon.

Shkandin, who co-owns Little Moo’s Gourmet Market along with his wife, Jennifer, was voted into the position by OTA board members.



Shkandin said the board members came together, had a vote, and decided to relieve Anderson of his duties until his legal situation is resolved.

When that happens, the board will re-assess the situation.

With due process in our country, Shkandin said, “everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

The next OTA meeting is slated for June 6. Members will discuss a potential new event for the summer.

Shkandin added that Anderson’s personal situation has nothing to do with the OTA.

For now, members are busy keeping an eye on promoting community events and encouraging tourism for the economic development of Old Town.