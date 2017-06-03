Capital Bond work commences at Cottonwood-Oak Creek

COTTONWOOD – Parking lots at three of Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s schools will look brand new in August.

Because they will be new.

Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District governing board will hear from Davis Snyder, the district’s director of business services, about the redesign of the parking lot at Dr. Daniel Bright School, which will include moving the parent pickup and drop-off lanes from beside the bus lanes to up on the hill, and keeping the bus lanes below.

The construction team of Haydon Corporation will also construct a new stairway and wheelchair ramp expected to improve student- and parent-access to the school’s front entrance.

In addition to work at DDB, Oak Creek School and Mountain View Preparatory will see a separation of bus lanes from the parent pickup and drop-off lanes.

And Cottonwood Middle School will have a new office, as well as new windows in the 500 and 800 buildings.

With the Capital Bond projects expected to be completed around the beginning of the new school year, Superintendent Barb U’Ren encourages students and their families to register at the district office, located at 1 N. Willard St.

“We’ll help you here,” U’Ren says.

Thanks to the $15 million Capital Bond approved three years ago by the community’s voters, new asphalt will also be added at the three schools after construction is completed.

Walking tracks at both Cottonwood Elementary and Cottonwood Middle schools will also be repaired and resurfaced.

The district will also replace fire alarm systems at Cottonwood Elementary, Cottonwood Middle and Oak Creek schools, as well as at the District Office, also known as the Clemenceau Building.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek will also contract to upgrade some of the oldest carpet in classrooms at Cottonwood Elementary, Cottonwood Middle and Oak Creek schools.

Though the district has another seven years to spend the remaining bond funds, the cost of these projects is expected to use most of the remaining bond funds, at a cost of about $2.6 million, according to Snyder.

The project is expected to be completed by the beginning of the new school year in August.

Also Tuesday, U’Ren will make her final appearance in front of the board as the district’s superintendent.

U’Ren will leave the district effective June 30, with Assistant Superintendent Steve King taking over as superintendent.

The COCSD board will also discuss its 301 Teacher goals, as well as the continued exploration of unification/consolidation with Mingus Union High School District.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s governing board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the district office, located at 1 N. Willard St.

A copy of the agenda will be available online at www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open within 24 hours of the meeting.

