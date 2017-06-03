Letter: Excellent commentaries by Holly Grigaitis, Marta Adelsman

Editor:

The impact on my senses, memory and prior contact with both authors regarding two comprehensive articles in the May 17 Verde Independent was so striking as to result in my removing each to study and digest as one can (at 92 years) with great regard and respect for the writers.

I just love the detail of waste and derision in Holly’s (Grigaitis) description of all that effort to screw the public!

In Marta’s (Adelsman) introspection, I was compelled to try to emulate the view, as best I could, to fit my essence.

In closing, may I reiterate the highest regard and respect for the tremendous intellectual capacity of both ladies.

Norman Francisco

Clarkdale