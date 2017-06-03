Editor:

I wish to extend my sincerest apologies to Cottonwood City Council members Kyla Allen and Debbie Althouse for my oversight in not giving them the deserved recognition as representatives of the city at the unveiling at the Verde Valley Military Service Park May 27.

I have known them as veteran supporters and, most of all, friends long before they were elected to the Council.

My brain-freeze, however, was inexcusable, and I hope they know it was not intentional.

Ron Luce

Cottonwood