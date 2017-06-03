Letter: Thanks to all for excellent Criminal Justice professional development day

Editor:

Verde Valley Leadership hosted a Criminal Justice professional development day on Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Special Thanks to the following:

• Lieutenant Brian Silvernale - Yavapai County Jail Tour

• Yavapai Apache Nation Chief of Police Jon Huey – Culture & Policing

• Arizona Attorney General’s Office Michelle Rucker - Human Trafficking

• Camp Verde Marshal Office Deputy Jeff Bowers - K-9 Operations

• Deputy County Attorney LaTanya Gabaldon – Yavapai County Attorney’s Office

• Cottonwood Police Sergeant G. Braxton-Johnson, M.Ed - Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking

• Cottonwood Patrol Sergeant and SWAT Team Leader Kevin Murie - Special Weapons and Tactics

Thank you to all our special guests and law enforcement officers for all you do and for a fascinating glimpse into the world of criminal justice.

Sebra Choe

Economic Development Specialist

Town of Camp Verde