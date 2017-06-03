Obituary: James Hershman

James (aka Jim, Pops, Arizona Jim, and Dad) Hershman was born in New Haven, CT to Esther and Samuel Hershman.

He was 18 years old and studying social work at NYU when he met his bride Dorothy. They were married for over 64 years.

Jim’s whole life was about loving and helping other people. His intention to become a social worker was usurped by the needs of a growing family; so instead he entered, and ultimately headed, the family business of paper recycling in New Haven started by his grandparents.

Along with family and business, Jim found time to help many people over the years. And prior to retirement he was involved in supporting causes of social justice.

An avid tennis player and swimmer, Jim had an infectious capacity for fun and the enjoyment of life. His ready smile and open heart for strangers and people in need brought new friends to Jim wherever he went.

He died peacefully at 85 on Memorial Day, May 29, 2017, surrounded by his wife and children in his home in Cottonwood, AZ.

A loving and generous head of his family, Jim is survived by his wife Dorothy, their four children and their significant others, seven grandchildren and their significant others, and four great grandchildren. Jim is preceded in death by his parents and brother.

The family thanks Hospice Compassus and Abrio Homecare for their work with Jim and them at the end of Jim’s life. Memorial Services for Jim will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Arizona Humane Society, http://www.azhumane.org/. Please share your condolences by clicking on the obituary for James Hershman at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.