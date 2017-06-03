Sidewalk work continues on Finnie Flat Road

Construction of sidewalks on Finnie Flat Road continues, as crews approach an expected July completion.

Sidewalks will be constructed on the north side between Cliffs Parkway and Main Street, and on the south side between 7th and Main streets. Workers will also install an under-the-street storm drain system, as well as curb, gutter, sidewalk, guard rail and pedestrian lighting. Though access to properties will be maintained at all times during construction, Arizona Department of Transportation urges drivers to proceed through the work zone with caution, and to slow down and watch for construction equipment and personnel. The project is being administered by Arizona Department of Transportation and paid for through Northern Arizona Council of Governments. (Photos and video by Bill Helm)