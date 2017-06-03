Summer Camp!

(Vyto Starinskas)

(Vyto Starinskas)

By Vyto Starinskas

  • Originally Published: June 3, 2017 12:07 p.m.

    • Children enjoy canoeing at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood Thursday at the Cottonwood Youth Camp’s Summer Day Camp Program. The program just started for the summer and will offer swimming, horse back riding, movies and other activities.

    photo

    (Vyto Starinskas)

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.