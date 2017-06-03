Yavapai College laptops now available at Camp Verde library

CAMP VERDE – Though Camp Verde does not have a Yavapai College campus, the area’s community college students now have access to laptop computers.

With an Intergovernmental Agreement between the Town of Camp Verde, students attending Yavapai College are now able to check out laptops to complete their work.

Though the IGA allows the library to also make the laptops available to students who do not attend Yavapai College, CVCL Director Kathy Hellman will prioritize enrolled students at the college.

“Since this is a new venture for us, we are making them available to YC students only until we see what the response is,” Hellman said.

According to Hellman, Yavapai College visited several libraries in Yavapai County to discuss possible ways the college could extend services to outlying areas of the county through libraries.

With an opportunity to “serve its community members,” the Camp Verde library agreed to the partnership with the College.

“We value education and life-long learning,” Hellman said. “Having laptops that include software and access to services for Yavapai College students that the library cannot otherwise offer expands our ability to support local college students.”

Laptops are available throughout the library’s business hours, but must be used on premise and cannot be checked out the final 30 minutes of each business day.

“I am hoping this program will open a door to more services to Yavapai College students in Camp Verde,” Hellman said.

According to the agreement, the Camp Verde Community Library will also display the college’s informational materials, and other provisions.

The IGA will be in effect for one year, and will automatically renew each year for as many as four additional one-year periods, unless terminated by either party with 60 days written notice before annual renewal.

The Intergovernmental Agreement can be found on pages 29-30 of Yavapai College’s May 2017 agenda at:

https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https://www.yc.edu/v5content/district-governing-board/sub/2017/05/agenda_full.pdf&c=E,1,7gc8JAvZxFuiloSoXJWFSWMlyJQ-KTJM3Kd0-nSaSpy-6xgHyDA4VgzYEs5QPDGHJvTGdmeFcSQxFEaNBX3UAlbrge0YD3ebnJDrW2QtHL-APQ,,&typo=1.

