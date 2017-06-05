Film Festival presents ‘The Lovers’ and ‘Jeremiah Tower’ June 9-14

The Sedona International Film Festival presents he Northern Arizona premieres of “The Lovers” (starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts) and “Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent” showing June 9-14 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

THE LOVERS

A love so strong, it can survive marriage.

A husband and wife, each embroiled in a secret, extramarital affair, are sent reeling when they suddenly fall for the least likely person imaginable – one another – in this scalpel-sharp and deliciously grown-up comedy that enters the fray where family, love and attraction become madly tangled.

Michael (Tony and Pulitzer Prize Award winner Tracy Letts) and Mary (three-time Oscar-nominee Debra Winger) are long past passion, never mind patience, after decades of turmoil and tedium in their marriage. Each is now contentedly distracted by a lover on the side. And each fully intends to call it quits on the other after one last family get-together with their collegiate son (Tyler Ross).

Michael has his hands full with a fiery ballet teacher (Melora Walters) while Mary is canoodling with a playful novelist (Aidan Gillen) — and both have grown bemusingly accustomed to claiming “late nights at the office.” But when the dried-up spark between Michael and Mary unexpectedly, indeed feverishly, reignites, it sends their plans into chaos, forcing them to navigate the hilarious new complications of having to “cheat” on their respective lovers. It all sets the stage for a collision of betrayals and agendas that builds to a truly unforgettable ending.

“The Lovers” candidly and comically explores just how strange — yet familiar — the bedfellows of love, marriage and enticement can get.

“A wonderful comedy.” — IndieWire

“ ‘The Lovers’ is that rare thing: a serious romantic comedy that never puts a foot wrong.” — The Wrap

“The Lovers” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre June 9-14. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday and Tuesday, June 9 and 13; and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday, June 10, 12 and 14.

JEREMIAH TOWER: THE LAST MAGNIFICENT

“Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent” explores the remarkable life of Jeremiah Tower, one of the most controversial and influential figures in the history of American gastronomy.

Tower began his career at the renowned Chez Panisse in Berkeley in 1972, becoming a pioneering figure in the emerging California cuisine movement. After leaving Chez Panisse, due in part to a famously contentious relationship with founder Alice Waters, Tower went on to launch his own legendary Stars Restaurant in San Francisco. Stars was an overnight sensation and soon became one of America’s top-grossing U.S. restaurants.



After several years, Tower mysteriously walked away from Stars and then disappeared from the scene for nearly two decades, only to resurface in the most unlikely of places: New York City’s fabled but troubled Tavern on the Green. There, he launched a journey of self-discovery familiar to anyone who has ever imagined themselves to be an artist.



Featuring interviews by Mario Batali, Anthony Bourdain, Ruth Reichl and Martha Stewart, this delicious documentary tells the story of the rise and fall of America’s first celebrity chef, whose brash personality and culinary genius has made him a living legend.



“Fascinating! An unusually engaging portrait. For the foodies among us, it’s a feast.” — The Wall Street Journal

“Makes glamour the main ingredient.” — Time Magazine

“So fun! You’ve got to see it. Tower is a visionary chef.” — GQ Magazine

“Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre June 9-14. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, June 9 and 11; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, June 12 and 14.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.