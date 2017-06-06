Bar owner pleads not guilty to aggravated assault charges

CAMP VERDE – Michael James Anderson, owner of Bootleggers Beer Club, pleaded not guilty Monday to aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon stemming from his May 11 arrest.

Yavapai Superior Court judge Michael R. Bluff set a modification of release conditions hearing June 7 to determine if the 49-year-old Cottonwood man, who is out of custody, can return to his place of business. The state wishes to speak to a victim before a decision is made.

“On May 10, Cottonwood Police were contacted by two victims who wished to report the owner of Bootleggers Beer Club, Mike Anderson, pulled a gun on them the previous evening while they were giving him a ride to his house due to his level of intoxication,” said Sgt. Monica Kuhlt of Cottonwood Police Department in a previous news release.

Police said during the investigation, it was discovered that Anderson allegedly consumed alcohol at his bar while working there, which is a criminal offense.

“Based on that, Department of Liquor Licenses & Control (D.L.L.C) was asked to assist in the investigation,” stated the release.

Cottonwood Police and D.L.L.C detectives arrested Anderson and served a search warrant on his establishment in the 1000 block of N. Main Street, said Kuhlt.

“Anderson was subsequently booked at the Yavapai County Detention Center on two felony counts of aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon,” stated the release.