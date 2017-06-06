Letter: Service with a smile and highest integrity

Editor:

In a time when it often seems customer service is a distant memory, I believe it is important to recognize local outstanding individuals and businesses.

Last year I called Shiloh Heating and Cooling for annual air-conditioner maintenance. At that time, my choice was based solely on the fact that a real person answered the phone and I was quoted the best price.

The owner/operator, Jim Talley, arrived a few minutes early, put booties on his shoes prior to entering my home and explained what he would be doing. He was professional, personable and polite, very thorough and time-efficient, and provided a written estimate of cost based on his findings. I was extremely impressed and pleased with Jim and the service he provided.

When I turned on my AC for the first time this year, it ran for five minutes, stopped, and would not work again. I called Shiloh at 6:30 p.m. expecting to leave a message. Instead, Jim answered the telephone and told me he’d be out first thing in the morning.

He spent an hour at my home, first covering the clothes in my closet and putting a drop-cloth on the floor in order to access the attic and furnace, where he found a blown fuse. He then checked the outside AC unit, where it was determined a faulty conductor was the cause. Because Jim had installed that part last year, he replaced it at no cost. In fact, he covered the entire hour visit under his service guarantee and charged me nothing for the visit.

I want to publicly thank Jim Talley for providing excellent customer service and demonstrating the utmost in integrity and professionalism

Kim Johanson

Cottonwood