Obituary: Claudia Lourdes Volpe

Claudia Lourdes Volpe passed away Sunday, May 28 in Cottonwood, Arizona due to complications from pancreatic cancer. She was 59.

Claudia was born March 11, 1958 in Caracas, Venezuela to her parents, Giuseppe and Maria Volpe. The family moved to Boston, Massachusetts in 1962. She graduated from Dedham High School and attended Bunker Hill Community College.

The Volpe family relocated to Lake Havasu City, Arizona in 1979, and Claudia soon followed in 1985.

Following in her parents footsteps, she chose a career in the culinary arts, and worked as a chef in both Lake Havasu City and Las Vegas, Nevada. She was also a dedicated caregiver to both the young and young at heart. Fluent in three languages, Claudia also worked as an interpreter at elementary schools.



Claudia moved to Cottonwood in August of 2016 and was employed at Mountain View Preparatory where she made fast friends.

Claudia will be remembered for her love of hosting, entertaining, and cooking. She was a singer and dancing queen, and could name any song within seconds.



Claudia is survived by her brother, Joseph; and sister; Yahaira.

She is preceded in death by her father, Giuseppe; sister, Josefina; and mother, Maria. Claudia is now in Heaven with them.

A memorial and celebration of Claudia’s life was held Monday, June 5. Her final wish was to be laid to rest at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens next to her loved ones. In lieu of flowers, please donate any Cancer charity in her name.

Information provided by survivors.