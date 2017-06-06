Obituary: Denise Alm-Johnston

Denise Elaine Alm-Johnston (May 24, 1958 - May 3, 2017), 58, of Camp Verde, moved on to a much greater place on May 3, 2017. Her sister, son, husband, and friend comforted her on her last day.

She was born May 24, 1958 to James and Maxine Johnston. Growing in up rural Ohio, Denise was raised knowing the value and importance of hard work, determination, and a love and loyalty to her family. After service in the Air Force, and a wild young adulthood, she fell in love and settled down with Mike Cook and bore a child in 1997, the light of her life. When Mike passed a year later, she devoted all of herself into a love for life, God, her son, and a desire to do good and help people.

She remarried to Robert Alm in 2004, and together they made it their goal to raise their son right, with strong morals, responsibility, and kindness. One of the happiest days of her life was watching her son graduate high school. Denise had an unparalleled love for nature, knowledge, and people. She took so many young ones under her wing, from her son’s friends, to kids she met at the library where she worked for years until her death. She was a hard worker, a good friend to all, a mother figure to many, and a loving wife, mother, and sister.

Preceded in death by Mike Cook, and her parents, James and Maxine Johnston. Survived by loving husband Robert Alm, brothers James (Rachel) Johnston, Charles (Sally) Johnston, Eric (Lisa) Johnston. Sisters, friends, caregivers and angels Deloris Johnston and Terry. Stepchildren Jody Howard, Bobbie Alm, and Dolly Wallace. So many great friends and acquaintances, some wonderful pets. And she could never, and will never forget her charming P.I.A. son, Bill Cook.

Services will be held at the American Legion Post 93 in Camp Verde (286 S 3rd Street) on July 9, 2017, at 3pm.

If you knew her and would like to pay respects, please, you are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, you may send contributions to a donation of your choice. And we more than encourage you to be compelled to do more good and kindness in the world.

As she would always say, “Gentle and loving.”

“Feeling different, feeling strange.

This can never be arranged.

As the light fades from the screen

From the famous final scene.”

Information provided by survivors.