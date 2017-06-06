Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: June 6, 2017

Learn how to fly ... … one of my favorite songs from the Fifth Dimension and I used it in a short video clip I put together this afternoon which includes a flight Jason and I took on Saturday and one I took on Sunday.

Very clumsy in beginning to work with video since I have not done it in months, but it came back quickly … relatively speaking. Anyhow, it is a fun video, less than three minutes in length and gives you a pretty good idea of what it is like in my Lambada Motorglider. Using a GoPro heavy duty selfie stick and when you have the camera about a foot behind the propeller you know it is taking a pounding, especially on takeoff. Hope you enjoy it and in the process of having mounts made to securely mount the cameras on the wings, tail and possibly other locations. In the meantime enjoy this video at: https://vimeo.com/220394071 . I have been unable to get the embed code to work in the website yet, but will add it to the videos tab soon. Check the site out at: http://tedandcorky.com

I took this shot a day or two ago of my favorite formation in Sycamore Canyon and was able to get the reflection of the formation on the top of my wing too. Fun shot! On the far side of the canyon the Colorado Plateau continues up[ and bending to the right and continues up to Ashfork. In the broader sense looking at the top portion of the image is the Paulden, the Chino Wash and more. Had a fun flight this morning too and once again tomorrow morning will find me leaving the runway like in the video. It is cool getting this perspective looking back as you are flying. A couple more GoPro’s in my near future … love the stills, but the video is totally fun!

Public Meeting with the USFS and Sedona Fire district at the Sedona Fire Station on SR 179 in the Chapel area between 5 and 7 Tuesday evening … regardless of your views please try and make it and communicate with those in attendance.

Time to wrap the day, a few hours’ sleep, many shots of espresso and back into the sky early morning. Have a beautiful day and smile … life is so incredibly precious!

Ted

Give me to gladly go

My way and say

No word of mine own woe;

But let me smile each day

Max Ehrmann