Daddy Daughter Date Night set for June 16

COTTONWOOD – The City of Cottonwood Parks and Recreation department formally invites all young ladies, ages 5 to 17, to a fun-filled evening with their fathers at the annual Daddy Daughter Date Night.

The deadline for registration is June 9.

The event is scheduled for June 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Banquet Hall at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, located 150 S. 6th St.

The event includes dinner for two (catered by the Manzanita Inn Restaurant), a professional picture, and live music from DJ D-Bear.

The cost, which must be paid in advance, is $48 per couple and $24 for any additional young ladies.

“Put on your best dress and come dance the night away with all of those great dads,” stated a release from the department.

For information on future events and happenings, call the front desk of the Cottonwood Recreation Center at 928-639-3200.