Griffith Enterprises moving to Mesa

COTTONWOOD – Amphenol Griffith Enterprises, located 6000 E Coury Dr. in Cottonwood, will close.
“Amphenol Griffith Enterprises will be moving to 716 E. Auto Center Drive in Mesa, Arizona to collocate with another Amphenol division,” said Shelley Van Dyke, Director of Human Resources at Amphenol Griffith Enterprises.
Questions regarding the official closure date and the number of people the company in Cottonwood employs went unanswered.
Amphenol Griffith Enterprises “is a leading value-added manufacturer of electrical interconnect harnesses, systems controls, and ground support equipment for the military and commercial aerospace industries,” according to the company’s website.
