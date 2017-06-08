Pedestrian struck by vehicle

COTTONWOOD – A 56-year-old Cottonwood man was struck by a vehicle Wednesday around 9:15 p.m. while he was walking on the 500 block of South Main Street, according to a news release from the Cottonwood Police Department.

The suspect vehicle fled the area and has not been located, said Sgt. Monica Kuhlt.

Police said the pedestrian suffered a severe laceration to his head and multiple facial fractures. He is currently listed in stable condition, according to the release.

“Based on the investigation it appears the pedestrian may have stepped into the roadway at the time he was struck,” said Kuhlt.

Cottonwood Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect vehicle.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as possibly being a yellow Mazda sport utility type vehicle, said Kuhlt.

“If anyone was in the area of Walgreens last night around this time and saw anything, or if you have information about the suspect vehicle, you are encouraged to call Cottonwood PD at 928-634-4246 or Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. The vehicle that struck the victim should have damage on it as debris from the vehicle was left behind,” stated the release.