Thank You, Barb U’Ren!

VVN/Bill Helm

By Bill Helm

  • Originally Published: June 8, 2017 12:27 p.m.

    • Tuesday, members of Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s governing board officially say good-bye to outgoing Superintendent Barb U’Ren, pictured in white suit. Said U’Ren to attendees of the June 6 district governing board meeting, “I could not ask for a better community to live, work and play in. We’ve got the best kids. That’s why we’re here. That’s why for 33 years, it’s been my greatest pleasure, my joy. (Photo by Bill Helm)

