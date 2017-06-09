Chino couple charged with attempted murder of 10-year-old boy

CHINO VALLEY – A Chino Valley couple was charged with the attempted murder of a 10-year-old boy Thursday, June 8, after he was found not breathing, with burns on his body, and bruises, said Lt. Vince Schaan, Chino Valley Police spokesman.

The boy was discovered when authorities responded to a 911 call at about 2:45 p.m. to a home in the 1200 block of Poco Lane, Schaan said.

The boy was found with second- and third-degree burns as well as bruising to the back, torso, extremities, neck and head.

“Evidence suggests these injures were inflicted upon the child at the residence, while he was bound and restrained and unable to protect himself or flee,” Schaan said.

Daniel Terry, 36, and his girlfriend, Juliana Moreno, 34, were charged with attempted first-degree murder, child abuse, and aggravated assault. Schaan did not say what relationship, if any, either had to the child.

The child was flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where Schaan said he is in extremely critical condition.

Investigators searched the house into the early morning hours of Friday.

“We ask for prayers for this child and all those affected by this tragedy, including the dedicated first responders that worked hard at the scene,” Schaan said.

Terry and Moreno are being held in the Camp Verde jail.