Cottonwood ready to light up the night with July 4 fireworks show

The Cottonwood City Council Tuesday approved the proposed agreement to provide Fireworks Display Services for the City of Cottonwood Independence Day celebration to FPA Ltd. Dba Fireworks Productions of Arizona.

Staff issued a Request for Proposals on April 20 for Fireworks Display Services. As proposed, the agreement would be for a three-year term, with the possibly of two additional one-year renewals. This is an event that has wide Verde Valley interest and support, stated the agenda.

The presumptive annual cost of these services is $22,900, subject to certain payment contingencies for weather postponements and fire-hazard related moratoria on firework displays.

Jaws of Life

The Council also approved the cooperative use of the Fire-rescue contract for the procurement of “Hurst e-Draulic Jaws of Life” rescue tools and related equipment from LN Curtis Co. for a price not to exceed $60,000.

At a November 15, 2016 City Council meeting, Council approved a lease purchase package with included the $60,000.00 to fund the purchase of new hydraulic rescue tools (Jaws of Life) to replace 10+ year old units in current service. CPO contract #VH 11277 is the result of a competitive procurement process, and the use of this contract is authorized under state law as well as the City’s procurement rules, according to the agenda.

Backwash Treatment

The Council approved the application for a matching grant for a backwash treatment pilot program through the United States Department of Reclamation’s WaterSmart Small Scale Water Efficiency Program and authorize the City to provide up to 50 percent matching funds in the amount not to exceed $75,000.00 if the grant is awarded.

On Jan. 22, 2001, the EPA adopted a new standard for arsenic in drinking water of 10 parts per billion (ppb), replacing the old standard of 50 ppb. To comply with this standard, the City has installed 18 arsenic removal systems, according to the agenda, and four of those systems discharge spent backwater directly into the City’s sewer system. A system which recycles or reduces this backwash will save potable water, O&M, and labor costs.

Funding comes from the Department of Interior Bureau of Reclamation WaterSmart Small Scale Water Efficiency Program and Utility department Water Division capital funds.

Erase the Stigma

The Council approved to co-sponsor the 2nd annual Erase the Stigma Educational and Awareness Day, and will provide an in-kind donation of $651.80 for the off-set cost of the facility and set up.

Damien Browning requested that Council consider co-sponsoring the event, which is set to be held at the Cottonwood Recreation Center June 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free to the public and is focused on fostering understanding with the community about addiction and mental health, how they coexist, and what solutions are available, according to the agenda. There will be food and day passes to the reaction center available to all that attend. Seven key note speakers will speak on topics such as community awareness, grief, and trauma, and exhibit booths with information about resources will be available to the public.

American Legion Riders Picnic

The Council donated $200 from the Council contingency fund to the American Legion Riders, Post 25, for their annual picnic and barbecue honoring our veterans.

“The American Legion Riders Chapters in District 8, which is comprised of ALR 6 (Prescott), 25 (Cottonwood), 40 (Chino Valley), 78 (Humboldt), 93 (Camp Verde), 108 (Prescott Valley), and 140 (Prescott Valley) are doing their annual picnic and barbecue for our veterans (and staff) at the Prescott VA Hospital and VA Domiciliary, at no cost to our veterans,” according to the agenda.

“In previous years they have been able to serve over 300 meals to the patients and staff at the VA Hospital. It is important to our veterans for them to know that not only are they remembered by the American Legion Riders and the American Legion, but that they are remembered by the community. The City of Cottonwood has been donating for the past 3 years,” the agenda continued.

Therefore, they are asking the City of Cottonwood to donate $200 to be used in this year’s BBQ.

Mingus Union Waiver

The Council approved the Mingus Union High School request for reimbursement and waiver of the building and fire permit fees associated with the new building in the amount of $3,700.13.

The school will construct a new building and will include a wrestling practice gym, three new classrooms and related accessory spaces, according to the agenda.

“Mingus Union High School provides essential educational services to the community’s youth. The project that is the subject of this request will improve the schools, and provide necessary growth and expansion,” stated the agenda.

By granting the reimbursement and waiver, the City would forego $5,159.23 in revenue, which is a total of three different permits:

1.) $4,958.37 Building permit fee (already paid)

2.) $137.36 Fire suppression (sprinklers) (asking for waiver)

3.) $63.50 Fire alarm (asking for waiver)

In 2015, the city began to outsource commercial plan review due to non-certified staff in house. Therefore, the plan for this project had to be sent out for plan review, which cost the City $1,459.10.

$1,459.10 was subtracted from the $5,159.23 for the approved amount of $3,700.13.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek Waiver

The Council approved the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District request for a waiver of the building permit fees associated with the completion of the renovations of the Cottonwood Middle School.

The District asked for the waiver of building permit fees to complete the current renovations of the Cottonwood Middle School, according to the agenda. The remainder of the renovation to complete the project will be in the administration area of the school, with the renovations being non-structural additions. The total cost of building permit fees for this project is $3,045.69, stated the agenda.

“The Cottonwood Middle School provides educational services to the community’s youth. The project that is the subject of this request will improve the schools, and provide necessary growth and expansion,” stated the agenda.

Old Town Jail Lease

The Council approved the proposed lease of the historic Cottonwood Old Town Jail to Sandra M. Brown, DBA Seeds Natural Fiber Clothing, subject to approval of the final form of lease by the City Attorney.

The solicitation was published in the newspaper in consecutive weeks and was posted on the Public Purchase website, as well as the City website, according to the agenda. Staff also sent the Request for Proposals directly to potential tenants who had expressed an interest in the lease of the facility. One completed proposal was received by the deadline.

The evaluation committee scored the proposal provided, resulting in an average score of 90.5 points awarded, of a possible 100 points.

“Sandra Brown has been successfully operating her business, Seeds Natural Fiber Clothing, in Jerome for the past six years. We feel her business will be a great addition to Old Town Cottonwood. Ms. Brown has proposed to pay rent in the amount of $800 per month, which is $225 more than what the City was collecting from the previous tenant. Ms. Brown has plans for the beautification of the outside area, which will add value to the property as well,” stated the agenda.

Custodial Contract

The Council awarded the proposed Custodial/Janitorial Services contract to Melton & Sons, LLC. subject to approval of the final form of agreement by the City Attorney.

According to the agenda, staff initially issued a Request for Proposals on April 6 for City Janitorial/Custodial Services. Upon receipt of four proposals, staff members discovered a flaw in one of the scoring criteria which disabled the majority of proposers from receiving a valid score in the “certifications” criteria.

After this discovery, staff canceled the solicitation, adjusted the problematic criterion by making it less specific, and re-issued the Request for Proposals with a higher weight on the cost and overall qualifications of proposers.

The evaluation committee consisted of staff members representing departments who manage buildings with the largest square footage in the City, including Police, Public Works, and the Recreation Center.

Review and evaluations were based on the revised criteria established in the Request for Proposals. Melton & Sons LLC received the highest average score from committee members and was also unanimously chosen as the most advantageous proposer by all scorers on the committee when evaluated individually.

The City currently contracts for regular cleaning of approximately 154,000 square feet of space. Current costs for Custodial/Janitorial operations this past year were approximately $256,000, according to the agenda.

Sedona Now

The Council approved the proposed agreement between Sedona Now and Clear Production Services for media coverage promoting the City of Cottonwood in exchange for media coverage of Sedona Now and Clear provided by the Parks & Recreation Department through in-kind resources.

Sedona Now is a “visitor entertainment TV Station” that is played at hotels throughout the Sedona/Verde Valley vicinity, according to the agenda. Along with Clear Production Services they are proposing an in-kind partnership whereby they would provide three 60-second commercials twelve times a day for 365 total days promoting some of the City’s key programs. In exchange, the City would provide the following in-kind promotional opportunities:

-Prominent on-site signage with company name & logo (provided by firm)

-Year-round sponsorship recognition in Leisure Times publication

-Exposure in event promotional material

-Name and logo w/click-through on corresponding event websites

-Name and logo displayed on event Facebook pages

-PA announcements during corresponding events

-Exhibit space at programs

The agreement provides year-round exposure within the Sedona/Verde Valley markets at no cost to the City.