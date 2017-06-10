P&Z to discuss proposed hilltop winery, Galileo 33

COTTONWOOD – The City of Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission is set to meet June 19 to discuss Galileo 33, Maverik signs, and a conditional use permit for Circle K.
Galileo 33 Winery, Tasting Room and Restaurant is slated to be discussed at the 6 p.m. meeting. The commission meets at City Council Chambers, 826 N Main Street, Cottonwood.
Galileo 33 is located 770 N. Verde Heights Dr. and 75 W. Pima St at the old Masonic lodge on the hill.
The owner is requesting a minor general plan amendment to change the land use classifications - from medium density residential and general commercial to planned development - to construct it.
The owner also is requesting to change current zoning of one parcel from single family residential and light commercial - and one parcel from light commercial to planned area development.
Also on the agenda is a sign design review for Maverik, located at 690 W. SR 89A.
The Commission also will consider a conditional use permit for a new Circle K Gas Station and Convenience Store, located 1500 E. Mingus Ave., in the light commercial zone. The property consist of seven existing parcels; when combined with an abandoned city ally, it will total 1.435 net acres.
June 5, the Commission approved a design review to move an existing building to a vacant parcel to be used as a warehouse, located 223. E. Cherry St.
For Planning and Zoning agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/AgendaCenter/Planning-Zoning-Commission-11.
