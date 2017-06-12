Brazilian Jazz (and more) at Sedona Hub June 17

Saturday, June17, 7 p.m., bring your dancing shoes should the rhythm invite you to dance as you enjoy music from Paris to Rio with Vismaya and a trio of fabulous visiting musicians.

Well known to Sedona, Vismaya (Ingrid Hagelberg) is a recording artist and vocalist originally from Sweden who has toured the World with her International jazz cabaret act.

Vismaya has always loved, performed and recorded Brazilian music and it is her great joy to present these wonderful musicians for an evening of Brazilian and Latin music.

She has released several CD’s internationally and performed at jazz festivals and supper clubs throughout Europe, South Africa and USA. Vismaya’s unique vocal stylings feature a repertoire of songs in English, French, Swedish, German and Portugese.

For this performance she is joined by Luiz Santos – Drums/percussion - who recently relocated to Phoenix from NYC. The vibrant and joyful music of Luiz Santos will make you feel alive and fill your heart with hope.

Luiz has recorded several CD Projects in Rio De Janeiro, featuring his own compositions. Experience music in a new way, refresh your soul and bring excitement to your everyday life, when you hear Luiz Santos’ drums and percussion.

Dave Henning - pianist- lives in Phoenix and we are excited to have him play here in Sedona. He originally hails from Troy, a suburb north of Detroit, Michigan After moving to Phoenix in 1997,

Henning started working immediately and has never been in more demand. He shows up as a regular at local concert venues like The Nash, The Valley Bar, Jazz in the Hills and Sacred Grounds. When not leading his own DH4 quartet, he is also the pianist for Miguel “Mambo” DeLeon in his Latin jazz group Carte Blanc as well as his 12-piece salsa band, the El Mambo Orchestra.

Almost a Sedona regular, Allen Ames – violin/bass/guitar - lives in Phoenix, but performs often in the Verde Valley. Allen has played with orchestras and chamber ensembles including the Arizona Opera and Ballet Orchestras.

Since 1985 Allen has explored a wider field of musical improvisation, playing and recording with Mosaico Flamenco, R. Carlos Nakai and other adventurous artists. Allen also joins with Zazu and others to play exciting gypsy violin and mandarn jazz arrangements. He currently plays with Lyra, the William Eaton Ensemble, Meadowlark, and jazz singer Vismaya Hagelberg.

Vismaya - vocalist - recently returned from Cape Town where she performed with musicians from her first CD ‘Flying High’ and will return to Paris this fall to perform in Paris at Cercle Suedois and Chez Papa Jazz club.

It is a special treat to have these 4 artists playing together in the intimate space of the Hub where guests will be able to dance, moving from theatre style seating and back as the mood takes them.

Doors open at 6.30 pm so arrive in time to sip a glass of wine and marvel at the current ‘Legendary Luminaries’ art show featuring the art of Adele Seronde, Ruth Waddell, Theodosia Green and Leda Livant before the rhythms of Brazil begin.

If You Go ...

What: Music/Vocal Concert featuring the sounds of Brazil

Where: The Sedona Hub (525B Posse Grounds Road)

$15 at the door