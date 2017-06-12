Film Festival presents ‘Deconstructing The Beatles: Revolver’ June 20

Sedona International Film Festival is the official host of the new “Deconstructing the Beatles” series, joining hundreds of theatres around the country for this special four-part event.

The third in the series — “Deconstructing The Beatles: Revolver” will show in Sedona on Tuesday, June 20 at 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

In “Deconstructing The Beatles: Revolver”, composer/producer Scott Freiman takes Beatles fans young and old into the studio with The Beatles as they create their seminal 1966 album, Revolver.

“Deconstructing The Beatles: Revolver” explores the groundbreaking production techniques that went into creating this landmark piece of music history. In addition to many of the tracks from Revolver, Mr. Freiman will also explore the creation of two other songs recorded during the same time period, “Paperback Writer” and “Rain.” Mr. Freiman conducts an educational journey into the creative process of The Beatles performances and recording sessions.

The remaining title in the “Deconstructing The Beatles” series is Rubber Soul, which will show on Tuesday, June 27 at 7 p.m.

“Deconstructing The Beatles: Revolver” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, June 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, or $9 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.