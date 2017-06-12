Gear up for some great guitarists with Sound Bites musical lineup

Sound Bites Grill in uptown Sedona offers a variety of music nightly. The venue featuring local and touring bands as well as intimate concerts has a lively line up this week kicking off Father’s day weekend with some fabulous talent.

Starting Thursday, June 15th at 7,pm, Anthony Mazzella performs “Legends of Guitar”, a tribute to guitar heroes. Music lovers, take notice! It doesn’t get much more perfect than this. The show features music of: Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Santana, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, U2, Iron Maiden, Michael Hedges, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Van Halen, Segovia and more.

One thing is for certain, Mazzella is highly aware of the seductive relationship between the guitarist, his instrument, and its hypnotic effect upon the audience: “When I play, my guitar becomes an extension of my body. My movements during an epic song are a sensual visual, no doubt. I feel like a guitarist has to be passionate about playing, because it is the hardest instrument to play well.”

Dinner Seating is as early as 5:30pm, Showtime is at 7:00pm Tickets prices vary $20, $25, $35 depending on seating. The full menu is available during the concert.

Friday Night June 16th the Robin Miller Trio performs for Flashback Friday. If you love the classic rock from the 70’s and 80’s and like to dance, this is a perfect night out. Robin Miller, a Sedona favorite who is well known for his piano and soulful music with his own Pandora station and an incredible array of cd’s heads up this band and shreds the guitar.

Robin performs with Troy Perkins on Bass and Ed Barattini on drums. The trio is live from 7-10pm. There is a $10 Cover. Dinner is served where they perform and the table is yours for the night. Reservations are suggested.

Saturday June 17th, blues guitarist Sir Harrison Begay will be performing with his band from 7-10pm. Sir Harrison, a Native American blues, funk guitarist and vocalist will get you on the dance floor. You can enjoy sunset on the patio and move inside for some dancing or eat at a table in the showroom.

Sir Harrison’s stage presents, performance and music has attracted a broad range of people. His guitar playing is straight from the soul. Some would compare him to Stevie Ray Vaughn, Jimi Hendrix, and Robert Cray but, Sir Harrison has a unique sound. His guitar playing has a signature, a defined sound that is all his own. Cover charge is $10 and reservations are suggested.

The weekend ends with some great classic standards and no guitar on Sunday evening from 6-9pm. If you like romantic American songbook you will love “Music by the Classics”. The quartet consists of Steve Douglas on standup bass, Eric Williams on keyboard, George Bein on Drums and Jeanie Carroll on vocals.

Treat dad to an evening of Jazz with the Classics. Reservations are suggested and there is a small dance floor. There is no cover. Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Shops. For info, reservations or tickets call 928-282-2713 or visit SoundBitesGrill.com