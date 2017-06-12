Green Light means go to Olde Sedona June 17

Hey you Baby Boomers and kids of all ages! The Green Light dance band is back in Sedona, Saturday, June 17, from 8 p.m. to Midnight at the Olde Sedona Bar & Grill on S.R. 89A.

They are coming to rock away the night performing all their favorite songs like “River Deep,” “Green Light,” “Can You Ever love Again” and many more.

Starring local legends Robin Miller on lead guitar, Uncle Marc Wolin on keys and trombone, Mike Drew Leibowitz on drums, with Chicky Brooklyn on lead vocals with Tommy Acosta on bass, Green Light is going to pull all the stops out for this special performance.

“This is a very special gig for us,” said Chicky, who with Tommy writes the original songs the band plays. “For the last four months my health has been an issue and it’s going to feel great for me to get back on that stage.”

Chicky has been battling a rare form of cancer but it looks now like he is winning and it’s time to get the band back on schedule.

“When it comes to music, nothing is going to stop me,” Chicky promised. “I can’t wait to play once more with the band. I miss the stage lights.”

This original All-American Rock & Roll Band grabs the past by the collar, takes it into the present and onto the future with music that lives forever in our minds, hearts and souls.

All their songs are not only great to listen to but dance to as well. Fans know the songs by heart and sing along with the band.

Green Light plays the kind of music people can feel deep inside; music that runs the full-scale of human emotions and touches us in a way we have not been touched since our youth

You only need to see them once and you know they carry the torch of the music that continues to change world -- the music of the Baby Boomers, served fresh and new for us now with songs that generation never got to hear until now; songs that today’s generation has learned to love just as well.