The Indie Bestseller List: June 14, 2017

The Indie Bestseller List
American Booksellers Assn.
HARDCOVER FICTION
Into the Water, Paula Hawkins
Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman
Dragon Teeth, Michael Crichton
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
Anything Is Possible, Elizabeth Strout
Men Without Women, Haruki Murakami
The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
Testimony, Scott Turow
No Middle Name, Lee Child
Since We Fell, Dennis Lehane
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris
Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken
Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
Option B, Sheryl Sandberg, Adam Grant
The American Spirit, David McCullough
The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann
Shattered, Jonathan Allen, Amie Parnes
The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood
The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware
Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly
Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi
A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
The Nest, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
The Nightingale, Kristin Hannah
The Girls, Emma Cline
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder
White Trash, Nancy Isenberg
You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman
Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly
Originals, Adam Grant
The Gene, Siddhartha Mukherjee
Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape, and the Making of Winston Churchill, Candice Millard
Evicted, Matthew Desmond
HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself
MASS MARKET
Night School, Lee Child
American Gods, Neil Gaiman
Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham
Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty
1984, George Orwell
Foreign Agent, Brad Thor
See Me, Nicholas Sparks
End of Watch, Stephen King
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
Wonder, R.J. Palacio
The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill
Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.)
Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier
Sisters, Raina Telgemeier
Drama, Raina Telgemeier
Smile, Raina Telgemeier
The Thing About Jellyfish, Ali Benjamin
How to Be a Supervillain, Michael Fry
Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt
YOUNG ADULT
Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon
13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher
The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas
Alex and Eliza: A Love Story, Melissa de la Cruz
The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon
Ryan Higa’s How to Write Good, Ryan Higa
The Book Thief, Markus Zusak
Before I Fall, Lauren Oliver
The Giver, Lois Lowry
Looking for Alaska, John Green