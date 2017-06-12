Kudos logo

Menu

The Indie Bestseller List: June 14, 2017

Originally Published: June 12, 2017 2:11 p.m.
Facebook

The Indie Bestseller List

American Booksellers Assn.

HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. Into the Water, Paula Hawkins

  2. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

  3. Dragon Teeth, Michael Crichton

  4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

  5. Anything Is Possible, Elizabeth Strout

  6. Men Without Women, Haruki Murakami

  7. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

  8. Testimony, Scott Turow

  9. No Middle Name, Lee Child

  10. Since We Fell, Dennis Lehane

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris

  2. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

  3. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken

  4. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

  5. Option B, Sheryl Sandberg, Adam Grant

  6. The American Spirit, David McCullough

  7. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

  8. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann

  9. Shattered, Jonathan Allen, Amie Parnes

  10. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

  2. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

  3. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood

  4. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware

  5. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly

  6. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi

  7. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

  8. The Nest, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

  9. The Nightingale, Kristin Hannah

  10. The Girls, Emma Cline

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder

  2. White Trash, Nancy Isenberg

  3. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

  4. The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman

  5. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly

  6. Originals, Adam Grant

  7. The Gene, Siddhartha Mukherjee

  8. Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape, and the Making of Winston Churchill, Candice Millard

  9. Evicted, Matthew Desmond

  10. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself

MASS MARKET

  1. Night School, Lee Child

  2. American Gods, Neil Gaiman

  3. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham

  4. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

  5. 1984, George Orwell

  6. Foreign Agent, Brad Thor

  7. See Me, Nicholas Sparks

  8. End of Watch, Stephen King

  9. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

  10. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

  1. Wonder, R.J. Palacio

  2. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill

  3. Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.)

  4. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier

  5. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier

  6. Drama, Raina Telgemeier

  7. Smile, Raina Telgemeier

  8. The Thing About Jellyfish, Ali Benjamin

  9. How to Be a Supervillain, Michael Fry

  10. Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt

YOUNG ADULT

  1. Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon

  2. 13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher

  3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas

  4. Alex and Eliza: A Love Story, Melissa de la Cruz

  5. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon

  6. Ryan Higa’s How to Write Good, Ryan Higa

  7. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak

  8. Before I Fall, Lauren Oliver

  9. The Giver, Lois Lowry

  10. Looking for Alaska, John Green