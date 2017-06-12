Keith Okie and Rebel Sol bring Reggae Machine to Main Stage

Friday, June 16, sees local favorite ill.Ego bringing the 3rd installment of ‘It’s a Trap!” party. Featuring ill.Ego along with Flagstaff DJ’s Soulece and DJ Atom in addition to another local favorite, DJ Johnny K, the night features Bass and Deep Drums stylings.

The evening is guaranteed to be high energy fun on the dance floor. The event is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 17 Keith Okie & Rebel Sol return to Main Stage. Keith Okie & Rebel Sol bill themselves as, “Soul Reggae Rockers,” a title that perfectly describes this emerging force on the southwestern music scene. Irresistible dance grooves blend with heart-based lyrics in an outrageously energetic live show that is packing dance floors and venues from Colorado to Mexico. Their catchy melodic catalog of original tunes (penned by lead singer/guitarist Okie) has audiences singing along with their hook-and-harmony based “songs of life, love, fear, and hope” from the very first hearing – and for days afterward.

A California native, Keith Okie spent years touring the Pacific Northwest with the funk-and jam-based Dukes of Ted before settling first in Boulder, then in Arizona. In Arizonqa, he returned to his musical roots, blending influences from Bob Marley and Clinton Fearon to Otis Redding and Sam & Dave. His music has been licensed by major Hollywood studios for use in television and film. Keith credits his eclectic spirituality and love for his wife and baby son with inspiring the best of his songs. The show is $5 and begins at 8pm.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8pm. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7pm, followed by more Karaoke at 9:30pm. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith. Bongo begins at 7 p.m. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7pm. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 am to close and 9 am to close and closed on Sundays 10 am. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.