National Theatre of London’s ‘Peter Pan’ premieres in Sedona June 18

The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed production of “Peter Pan” showing in Sedona on Sunday, June 18 at 3 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

All children — except one — grow up.

Captured live at the National Theatre, a recorded performance of JM Barrie’s much-loved tale screens in cinemas around the world.

When Peter Pan, leader of the Lost Boys, loses his shadow, headstrong Wendy helps him to reattach it. In return, she is invited to Neverland, where Tinker Bell the fairy, Tiger Lily and the vengeful Captain Hook await. A riot of magic, music and make-believe ensues.

A delight for children and adults alike, Sally Cookson directs this wondrously inventive production, a co-production with Bristol Old Vic theatre.

“Peter Pan” is a delight for families and people of all ages. Captivating and funny, it has elements to delight and entertain both kids and adults. The production is true to JM Barrie’s story, filled with all of his famous characters — Peter Pan, the Lost Boys, Captain Hook, the pirates, the mermaids, Tinkerbell, Tiger Lilly and more — with some surprise new twists. And there is plenty of flying and inventive staging.

“Spellbindingly imaginative. A dazzling production.” — Radio Times

“Fantastical and funny. It’s must-see family entertainment.” — Mumsnet

“Unforgettable. Delightful. Magic.” — Guardian

“A rip-roaring adventure.” — Time Out

“Brimful of invention, innovation and flying.” — Evening Standard

“Peter Pan” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, June 18 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.