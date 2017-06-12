New Movies: June 14, 2017

I, Daniel Blake

Sundance Selects

Director: Ken Loach

Writer: Paul Laverty

Producers: Rebecca O’Brien, Tania Antonioli, Rosa Attab, et al.

Cast: Dave Johns, Hayley Squires, Sharon Percy, et. al.

After having suffered a heart-attack, a 59-year-old carpenter must fight the bureaucratic forces of the system in order to receive Employment and Support Allowance.

Rated R for language.

Maudie

Sony Pictures Classics

Director: Aisling Walsh

Writer: Sherry White

Producers: Bob Cooper, Susan Mullen, Mary Sexton, et al.

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Sally Hawkins, Kari Matchett, Zachary Bennett, Gabrielle Rose, Marthe Bernard, et. al.

An arthritic Nova Scotia woman works as a housekeeper while she hones her skills as an artist and eventually becomes a beloved figure in the community.

Rated PG-13 for some thematic content and brief sexuality.