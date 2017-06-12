Obituary: Howard Jack Stapleton Sr.

Howard Jack “Joe” Stapleton Sr, 82 years old, a resident of Roosevelt Lake Estates, passed away on June 2, 2017 in Prescott Arizona.

He was born to Delmar and Valera Stapleton on March 23, 1935 in West Brownsville, PA.

He was preceded in death by sister Marilu and brother Thom, his wife Peggy and his wife Mary.

He is survived by his sons Jack (Nina) & Bill (Carla) Stapleton, and daughter Sharron (Scott) McNall, and his stepdaughters Donna McKenna (Mac) and Margie Buchanan.

He is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren that he loved and who loved him.

Joe was a business owner and avid fisherman who fulfilled a long time dream when he moved in 1985 to Roosevelt Lake with Mary.

Friends and family were always welcome at the lake house and many wonderful memories were made there.

He was loved by many and will be missed by those who knew him.

At his request, the memorial service will be private and at a later date.

Information provided by survivors.