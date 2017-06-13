Camp Verde names new town clerk

CAMP VERDE – For the past nine years, Judy Morgan has been Dewey-Humboldt’s town clerk.

On June 30, the Dewey-Humboldt resident will become Camp Verde’s town clerk.

An employee with Dewey Humboldt for the past 11-plus years, Morgan has “gained experience in all aspects of local government, including stints as a Community Development manager and town manager,” said Camp Verde Town Manager Russ Martin.

“Her knowledge and experience in elections and working with town councils are huge assets for the Town Hall and our citizens,” Martin said.

A certified municipal clerk, certified election officer and notary public, Morgan is working on completing her Master Municipal Clerk’s certification.

Morgan said she was “excited” about the possibility of coming to Camp Verde to work for the Town.

“I felt good about this,” Morgan said. “A lot of people maybe don’t know how government works, and I’ll be helping people with that.”

Having heart for the work

Though Morgan has many years of experience working with local government, she says her work is all about helping people.

“I have a heart for the work,” Morgan said. “I care about people, providing excellent customer service. The clerk is that hub between the government and the public.”

As she pursued the position with the Town of Camp Verde, Morgan said she felt good about the change she would be making.

“Russ Martin and I have a shared philosophy of how you treat people,” Morgan said. “With respect, decency, that’s what makes it all worthwhile. The culture of Camp Verde, the supportiveness of the employees.”

Martin selected his new town clerk “after careful consideration of 16 qualified applicants, several interviews [and] follow up discussions [with several outstanding candidates with different experiences, from traditional clerk work to private business expertise that made the process difficult.”



Stepping back

Upon her selection as town clerk in 2015, Virginia Jones was planning for her future. For Jones, her future was her past – as deputy clerk.

“From the beginning of my appointment as [town] clerk, Russ and I have discussed succession planning,” said Jones, who served as deputy clerk from 2000 until she replaced former Town Clerk Debbie Barber, who retired in 2014. “And this is just part of the planning process. I believe now [was] a great time to reach out for a new clerk.”

According to Jones, the Town’s new clerk “has the experience, knowledge and personality the Town needs to move forward.”

“I think she is amazing and the Town is very lucky that she has accepted the position,” Jones said.

