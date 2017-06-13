Obituary: Shirley Jean Barnes

Shirley Jean Barnes, 80, of Camp Verde Arizona, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Born in Jerome Arizona on May 12, 1937 to Lester Charles and Ora Mae Boren, she grew up and graduated high school in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Shirley met Clinton “Wayne” Barnes and they married on June 1, 1957, making their home in Camp Verde. They owned and operated Rio Verde Steak house for over 30 years.

She had worked as one of Camp Verde’s first telephone operators and as a post office clerk.

Shirley and Wayne were married for 55 years until his passing in 2012. She is also preceded in death by her parents and still born son, Douglas Wayne Barnes.

Shirley loved flowers, working in her yard, hummingbirds, sewing and crocheting. She had many friends in the Valley.

Shirley is survived by her children; Glenda (Tim) Mabery, Sharee Barnes; her brother Ervin (Gracie) Boren; grandchildren, Travis (Tiffany) Mabery, Makenzie Mabery, Rhianna (Levi) Flick, Ivan Byrne and great grandchildren Quincy, Amaya, Emory, Jace and Eli as well as nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Bueler Funeral Home Chapel 143 W. Arnold Street Camp Verde Arizona, Saturday June 17th at 12:00PM with a visitation starting at 10:00AM, Reverend John Jenkins officiating.

Information provided by survivors.