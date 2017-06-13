PANT serves search warrant in Cornville; 3 arrested, drugs seized

CORNVILLE -- Three Cornville residents were arrested and jailed on various drug changes June 9 following an investigation by the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking Task Force.

Over the past several months, P.A.N.T. detectives began receiving information regarding 52-year-old Bryan Ritter of Cornville and his reported involvement in the use and possession of illegal drugs, among other crimes.

Detectives developed probable cause and obtained a search warrant for Ritter’s residence.

At about 5 p.m. June 9, P.A.N.T. detectives and personnel from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Cottonwood Police Department served a search warrant on Ritter’s residence.

During the search, Detectives contacted Ritter, along with 27-year-old Misty Esler and 55-year-old Johanna Johnson, all from Cornville, inside the residence.

Detectives found numerous hypodermic syringes, several grams of heroin, nearly half an ounce of methamphetamine (approximately 10+ grams), scales, empty plastic baggies, tin foil with burnt residue, glass bongs and other related drug paraphernalia in the home.

Ritter, Esler and Johnson were arrested and taken into custody without incident. Each were charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts).

All three remain in-custody with Ritter on a $5,000 bond, Esler on a bond of $30,000 (includes a warrant), and Johnson on a bond of $7,500 (includes a probation violation).

