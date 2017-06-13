Scholarship Winners

Tyler Lewis receives scholarship award from Ron Black, chair of Mountain View United Methodist Church’s Scholarship Fund Committee. Tyler, a 2017 Mingus High School graduate, will attend the University of North Dakota to major in unmanned aircraft systems operations. Others receiving scholarships from the church were (from left) Emily Bauers, who will attend the University of Arizona in engineering, and Kaitlynn Lewis, attending Northern Arizona University’s College of Social Work (Terry Schick photo)
