Improvements, expansion of Cottonwood water, sewer systems will cost more than $60 million

COTTONWOOD – Growth is the driving force in expansion of a community’s infrastructure.

In the case of Cottonwood’s water and sewer systems, long-term improvements to and expansion of that infrastructure carries a conservative price tag of about $68 million.

It could be as high as $73 million.

That’s the total in “today’s dollars,” according to one of the consultants addressing the Cottonwood City Council Tuesday.

Council members heard two reports from city consultants Tuesday that outline the long-term needs of the city’s water and sewer systems. Some of those improvements represent current needs, but the overall analysis dealt with the demands that will come when Cottonwood’s population grows to 20,000 people.

The current city population is estimated at 11,300. About 12,000 more people reside in the unincorporated Verde Village communities, which is included in the city’s water system.

“The intent of the study,” Cottonwood Utility Services Manager Roger Biggs stated in a staff report to the council, “was to collect information to comply with new laws related to charging impact fees such as water and wastewater.”

The city’s wastewater treatment facility at the far west end of Mingus Avenue is now 27 years old. It is expected to eventually be complemented by a wastewater reclamation plant at Riverfront Park.

But those facilities will not be able to bear the sewage demands of a future Cottonwood with 20,000 residents, explained wastewater system consultant Ken Knickerbocker. He has now spent months analyzing the capacity adequacy of the current sewer system’s pump stations, distribution and collection systems and how they measure up to the estimate of future flows.

“What makes Cottonwood different from most municipalities,” said Knickerbocker, “is that your wastewater treatment plant is at the highest point.”

In other words, the city’s sewage must be pumped uphill.

Knickerbocker outlined three different system expansion alternatives for the city Tuesday. They carry price tags in “today’s dollars” of between $41 million and $51 million. Each option puts emphasis on new pump stations, new force mains and new gravity-fed services with expansion of the Mingus Avenue treatment facility.

Beyond that, city officials also could choose more expensive options that would include the construction of wastewater reclamation facilities near Groseta Ranch Road and the Verde Valley Fairgrounds. Both of those options will lessen the demands of uphill pumping that exist with the current system.

In addition to the capital expense for each option, the various systems would also include annual operation and maintenance costs that range from $2.4 million to $3 million.

Water system

Cottonwood’s water system is a marriage of three former private water companies that collectively have about 135 miles of underground pipe that range from a half-inch to 12 inches in diameter.

“And some of it is quite antiquated,” water consultant Martin Weeden told city council members Tuesday. “There are inefficiencies in the system.”

The Cottonwood portion of the water system is served by eight wells, with an additional 14 wells servicing the Verde Village area, Weeden explained.

Ultimately, Weeden said, the Cottonwood and Verde Village systems will need to be upgraded with minimum-diameter 6-inch piping throughout, increased booster pumping capacity to meet fire flow demands, additional emergency generators, additional water storage capacity for Verde Village and a consolidation of water sites in Verde Village.

For Cottonwood alone, those improvements carry a $5.7 million price tag. The more pressing demand for improved water delivery, though, exists in Verde Village and those system improvements will cost $21.3 million.

Even further long-term, Weeden gave a projection for areas he described as “Cottonwood expanded.” Should development ever occur in those areas, the city is looking at another $5.5 million in costs for expansion of the water system.