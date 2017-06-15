Letter: Emergency responders are true community heroes

Editor:

This is not the first time that the Verde Valey Fire Department has come to my rescue. In fact, in the years that I have lived in Cornville, I have found it necessary to call several times for rattlesnake retrieval. One snake rescued from our yard made the front page of the newspaper some years ago.

Last year, my small dog was bitten in the face because we didn’t find the snake first. She spent three days and two nights in the hospital with I.V. running morphine and two vials of anti-venom. This evening she found another snake. Fortunately she just let me know that it was there as she pretended to be a pointer.

I am so fortunate to have the Fire Department in sight of my house and they were here in three minutes. I thank all the firemen that serve our community and today I specifically thank Mathew, Danny and Ivan.

You are my heroes. You gave me a great sense of relief. Thanks for coming.

Geri Malloy

Cornville