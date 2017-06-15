From Maintenance & Operations to Capital at Mingus Union

COTTONWOOD – Setting tax rates on an unknown number of students is what Mingus Union High School District’s business manager calls “big change.”

Building a budget on such projections is also a big change from the prior-year funding mechanism Arizona schools once used.

Not yet a distant memory, prior-year funding goes the way of the cuckoo bird on June 30, to be replaced with the state’s newest educational strategy – current-year funding.

With current-year funding, schools are estimating, projecting, pretty much everything short of working with absolute data as they decide where to cut, where to cut big, and where they could possibly tighten the proverbial belt.

Tuesday, the Mingus Union High School District’s governing board approved the district’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2017-2018.

Legislative cuts

As Business Manager Kirk Waddle presented the budget to the board, he explained that the district has “always been able to move capital into M & O,” also known as Maintenance and Operations.

For the second consecutive year, MUHSD is moving money from Maintenance and Operations into capital.

“Districts have had to do this because of legislative cuts to capital,” Waddle said.

At the end of the day, the new funding mechanism for fiscal year 2017-2018 projects about $7.4 million combined for the general budget limit and unrestricted capital budget limit.

“It’s pretty straight forward,” Waddle said.

Noticeable changes in this year’s budget from last year include a 4.2-percent estimated decrease in general education instructional costs, from $2.98 million to about $2.855 million, as well as a projected 16.4-percent decrease in special education instruction costs, from about $860,000 to about $719,000.

Overall, Mingus Union’s fiscal year 2017-2018 budget is projected to come out ahead about 0.8 percent.

As the state of Arizona provided each of its schools a 1.06-percent raise for the year, Mingus Union’s proposed budget estimates a little more than $33,000 going back to the teachers.

Next steps

Now that the Mingus Union school board has approved the proposed budget, the next step is to hold a public hearing before it officially adopts the final budget.

Said Waddle, the adopted budget cannot exceed the proposed budget.

“It can be less, but that’s not very likely,” Waddle said.

Both the hearing and the budget adoption are expected to be held at the district governing board’s next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, June 27 in the school library.

Mingus Union is located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.

The district will post a copy of the agenda no less than 24 hours before the meeting.

For the most up-to-date agenda, visit www.mingusunion.com/Governing_Board.

The district’s regularly-scheduled meetings are typically held at 6 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

A copy of the school district’s proposed budget can be found at the Arizona Department of Education website, www.ade.az.gov/schoolfinance/Forms/Budgets/ProposedBudget/EntitySelection.aspx.

The proposed budget can also be found at the district’s website, www.mingusunion.com/Financial_Transparency.