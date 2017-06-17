Local man shot in eye during Verde Village drive-by shooting

VERDE VILLAGE – About 11 p.m. on June 10, two young men were on a walk at the pond on Del Rio Drive in Verde Village, when one heard what he later said was a “pop, pop, pop” sound.

According to Dwight D’Evelyn of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Rogers, 23, heard a motorist pull up near him in and “yell in a loud voice.”

As he was shot, Tyler fell to the ground and the vehicle sped off in “an unknown direction.”

“I was in a whole lot of pain,” Tyler said about being shot twice by what Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies said was “some type of airsoft weapon.”

One shot grazed his forehead. The other got him square in the left eye.

“I immediately fell to the ground,” Tyler said. “Then I made sure my eye was still there.”

The eye was – is still there. But blood vessels popped, the doctor later told him. The only sign of blood.

“It was extremely scary,” Tyler said. “It’s really scary. I never thought something like that could happen in my neighborhood.”

He quickly walked back to his home and told his mother what had happened.

“I told her I was shot by something and that we needed to go to emergency,” he said. “And mom said to call the police.”

Other than the pain, Tyler thinks he’s OK. On June 21, he has a follow up appointment with the doctor.

“Light hurts, and it hurts to look in different directions, up and down,” Tyler said. “I cannot see out of that eye. [Doctors] can’t see anything because of the swelling and the bleeding [in the eye]. All they can see is what’s going on outside.”

D’Evelyn stated that the vehicle was described as a four-door gray passenger car, possibly a Buick. Tyler did not see the driver or passengers. At this time, a search for the suspects has been unsuccessful.